Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the December 15th total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Calyxt Trading Down 26.1 %

CLXT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,798,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,788,900. Calyxt has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Trading of Calyxt

Calyxt ( NASDAQ:CLXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 1,025.80% and a negative return on equity of 203.85%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calyxt stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) by 2,715.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.18% of Calyxt worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

