Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Update

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 67.8% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:CALT traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $19.33. 3,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,721. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $575.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.81. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 76.33% and a negative net margin of 168.20%. The business had revenue of $24.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

