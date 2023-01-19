CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC cut its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CAE by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,687,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,162 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CAE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,946,000 after acquiring an additional 706,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,527,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,482,000 after acquiring an additional 107,845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,255,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,308,000 after acquiring an additional 834,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CAE by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,196,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,544 shares during the period. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAE opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.63.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. CAE had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $761.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

