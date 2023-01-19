Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $6,244,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,036,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,876,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $6,244,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,036,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,876,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,456,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,750 shares of company stock worth $21,110,710 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,677 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,778,000 after acquiring an additional 919,571 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,944,000 after acquiring an additional 462,306 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,090,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,237,000 after acquiring an additional 447,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,882,000 after acquiring an additional 371,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $172.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

