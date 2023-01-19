Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Cactus has raised its dividend payment by an average of 69.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Cactus has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cactus to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

WHD stock opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cactus will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cactus in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 48.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark started coverage on Cactus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

