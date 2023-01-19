C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 15,952 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,607,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,952 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 3.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.41% of Fiserv worth $243,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.7 %

FISV stock opened at $103.23 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.88.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock valued at $177,762,793. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.47.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

