C WorldWide Group Holding A S Increases Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 1,015.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Amdocs by 32.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 262.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $89.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.41. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $72.63 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

