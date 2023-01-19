C WorldWide Group Holding A S Decreases Stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S reduced its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 320,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Axonics accounts for about 0.3% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Axonics were worth $22,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 36,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 40,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $2,686,131.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,180,800.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 36,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,368. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics stock opened at $66.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.11. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXNX. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Axonics in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

