BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Investment analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $46.55.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $286.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.70 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $367,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,473.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,081,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,394,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 27.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 35,635 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

