Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE BRO traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $60.26. The stock had a trading volume of 29,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 32.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.5% in the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,285,000 after buying an additional 120,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 53.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.