Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stake Lifted by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown makes up about 2.3% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 407.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE BRO traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.28. 1,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.