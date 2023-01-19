Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Short Interest Up 155.6% in December

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 155.6% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPO traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.20. 12,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,360. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $25.02.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

