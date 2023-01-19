Brokerages Set VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Target Price at $53.00

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSEC shares. TheStreet raised VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Get VSE alerts:

Insider Activity at VSE

In related news, Director Mark E. Ferguson III sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $111,256.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,212.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of VSE

VSE Trading Down 3.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 789.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in VSE in the first quarter worth $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in VSE by 36.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 33.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $49.70 on Friday. VSE has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $57.07. The company has a market cap of $636.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average is $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.85.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. VSE had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $242.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that VSE will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. VSE’s payout ratio is 17.47%.

VSE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.