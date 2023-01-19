Brokerages Set REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT at $41.43

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 10.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 19.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in REGENXBIO by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the first quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in REGENXBIO by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $993.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.99. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $35.73.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.77 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 12.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

