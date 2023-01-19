Brokerages Set Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target at $19.67

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARIS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ARIS opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $877.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1,530.00 and a beta of 2.13. Aris Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $90.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.92 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 2.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 3,600.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARIS. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 136.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after acquiring an additional 653,060 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 34.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,347,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3,083.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 521,670 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,690,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 27.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,298,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after acquiring an additional 279,384 shares during the period. 39.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

