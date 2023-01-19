BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BSIG. TheStreet lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Down 0.2 %

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $898.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $26.48.

Institutional Trading of BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. BrightSphere Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 153.15% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.89 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $9,312,000.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

