Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Short Interest Up 97.4% in December

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a growth of 97.4% from the December 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,768. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $27.34.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

