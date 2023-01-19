Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.09

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and traded as high as $13.50. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 6,195 shares trading hands.

Bridgford Foods Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $111.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of -0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgford Foods

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgford Foods stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.23% of Bridgford Foods worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of frozen and snack food products throughout the United States. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products business segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items and sandwiches.

