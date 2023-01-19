BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the December 15th total of 200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,414,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BrewBilt Manufacturing Price Performance
OTCMKTS BBRW remained flat at $0.00 on Thursday. 26,537,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,668,719. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.18.
About BrewBilt Manufacturing
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrewBilt Manufacturing (BBRW)
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
- 3 Attractive Defensive Stocks With 3% Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.