BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the December 15th total of 200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,414,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BBRW remained flat at $0.00 on Thursday. 26,537,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,668,719. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

BrewBilt Manufacturing, Inc custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates processing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis, and hemp industries in California. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

