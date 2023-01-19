Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,900 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the December 15th total of 942,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,841.8 days.
Brambles Stock Performance
BMBLF remained flat at $7.90 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. Brambles has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $9.00.
About Brambles
