Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Short Interest Update

Jan 19th, 2023

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLFGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,900 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the December 15th total of 942,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,841.8 days.

Brambles Stock Performance

BMBLF remained flat at $7.90 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. Brambles has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the development of supply chain logistics solutions, focusing on the provision of reusable pallets and containers. The firm serves the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive, and general manufacturing industries. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, and Corporate.

See Also

