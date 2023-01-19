Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,900 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the December 15th total of 942,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,841.8 days.

Brambles Stock Performance

BMBLF remained flat at $7.90 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. Brambles has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Get Brambles alerts:

About Brambles

(Get Rating)

See Also

Brambles Ltd. engages in the development of supply chain logistics solutions, focusing on the provision of reusable pallets and containers. The firm serves the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive, and general manufacturing industries. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.