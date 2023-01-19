BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 540 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 540 ($6.59) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 207.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BP.B. UBS Group set a GBX 510 ($6.22) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 560 ($6.83) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.71) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 690 ($8.42) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.54) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 175.50 ($2.14). 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 160 ($1.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 187 ($2.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26. The firm has a market cap of £35.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 170.73.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

