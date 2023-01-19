BOX (NYSE:BOX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NYSE BOX traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $30.62. 1,378,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,412. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -278.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.22.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $365,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,288,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,231,091.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 76,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $2,414,150.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,121.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $365,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,288,904 shares in the company, valued at $36,231,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 296,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,753,424 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

