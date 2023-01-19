Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3,451.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 139,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $56,189,000. Navalign LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.2% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.30. 47,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,514,575. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,634. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

