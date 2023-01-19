Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Short Interest Update

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,052,200 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the December 15th total of 782,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,507.3 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of BRLXF remained flat at $30.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 667. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

