boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

boohoo group Price Performance

BHOOY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 181. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $28.47.

Get boohoo group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHOOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.52) to GBX 38 ($0.46) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 35 ($0.43) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

See Also

