Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the December 15th total of 23,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Bonso Electronics International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BNSO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.84. 6,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,005. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. Bonso Electronics International has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $12.09.
About Bonso Electronics International
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bonso Electronics International (BNSO)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for Bonso Electronics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonso Electronics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.