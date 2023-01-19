Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the December 15th total of 23,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Bonso Electronics International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNSO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.84. 6,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,005. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. Bonso Electronics International has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $12.09.

About Bonso Electronics International

Bonso Electronics International, Inc is engaged in the design, development, production and sale of electronic sensor-based and wireless products. It operates through the following segments: Scales, Pet Electronics Products, Rental and Management and Others. The Scales segment focuses on the production and marketing of sensor-based scales products.

