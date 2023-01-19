Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,007,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,039,000 after buying an additional 163,726 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $263.46. The company had a trading volume of 30,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.57.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

