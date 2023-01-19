Bogart Wealth LLC Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,666,000 after buying an additional 1,074,835 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,514,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,271,000 after purchasing an additional 197,409 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after purchasing an additional 610,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,664,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,825,000 after purchasing an additional 64,904 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,553,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,113,000 after purchasing an additional 166,329 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.96. 19,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,084. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.21%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.73.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

