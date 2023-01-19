Bogart Wealth LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.15. 24,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.24. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

