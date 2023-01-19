Bogart Wealth LLC Has $21.57 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 428,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,596 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $21,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 163,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,159,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IMCG traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $55.40. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,708. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average is $54.88. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $67.35.

