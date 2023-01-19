Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 6,792 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 964.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 62,452 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.17. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,023. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.51. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $78.07.

