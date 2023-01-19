Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 10,388 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.8% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.15. 118,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,148,516. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.26 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.67 and a 200-day moving average of $149.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.56.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

