Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 88.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,341 shares of company stock valued at $17,324,749. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture stock traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $274.35. The stock had a trading volume of 24,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,634. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.17. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $360.10. The firm has a market cap of $172.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

