Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 2,009 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.25. 22,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 265.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

