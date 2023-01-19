Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 1,926 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. United Bank lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.17.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $260.35. The stock had a trading volume of 17,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,169. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.41 and its 200 day moving average is $241.43. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $324.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

