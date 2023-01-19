Bodycote (LON:BOY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $557.08

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 557.08 ($6.80) and traded as high as GBX 686.50 ($8.38). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 655.50 ($8.00), with a volume of 276,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 575 ($7.02) to GBX 585 ($7.14) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,031.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 597.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 557.73.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

