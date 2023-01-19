BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.03 and last traded at $49.03. Approximately 68 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.11% of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

