BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 443,200 shares, a growth of 273.4% from the December 15th total of 118,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHF. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,217,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 411,898 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 764,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 294,132 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 577.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 247,608 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of DHF remained flat at $2.29 on Thursday. 14,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,822. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Cuts Dividend

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

