BNB (BNB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $826.31 Million

BNB (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $45.80 billion and $826.31 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $290.08 or 0.01396863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,904,014 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,904,065.729605 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 290.02789992 USD and is down -4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1169 active market(s) with $825,640,111.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.