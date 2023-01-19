BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Trading Up 0.2%

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTXGet Rating) shares were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.12. Approximately 35,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 36,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities lowered shares of BM Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

BM Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 million, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.51 million. BM Technologies had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Research analysts expect that BM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BM Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BM Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BM Technologies by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

Further Reading

