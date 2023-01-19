BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Trading Up 0.2%

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.12. Approximately 35,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 36,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered shares of BM Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 million, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17.

BM Technologies ( NYSE:BMTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.51 million. BM Technologies had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Research analysts expect that BM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BM Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BM Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BM Technologies by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

