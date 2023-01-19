BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 19,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $221.08 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $285.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

