BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,816 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,126,000 after purchasing an additional 721,899 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,204,000 after acquiring an additional 248,478 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252,620 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,253,000 after acquiring an additional 68,403 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,131,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,626,000 after acquiring an additional 255,746 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average of $87.99. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

