BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 43,316 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,989,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,316 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 19.5% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $84,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 54,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 52.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 166,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 56,898 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,657.5% during the third quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 142,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 134,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,997 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.23. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $55.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

