BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 312 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,501 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 26.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,247,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,001,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,536 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 648,122 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $78,676,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,595,000. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 38.1% during the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 5,229 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.8% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.80.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $173.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.78. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,787 shares of company stock worth $36,844,997. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

