Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.67.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $4,655,523.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,610.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $4,655,523.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,610.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 261,122 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $6,118,088.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,407.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 724,508 shares of company stock worth $17,083,646. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.