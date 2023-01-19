Blockearth 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.29 (BLET)

Blockearth (BLET) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Blockearth token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockearth has a market cap of $36.50 million and approximately $7.29 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockearth has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blockearth Profile

Blockearth launched on October 7th, 2021. The official website for Blockearth is blockearth.io. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockearth

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.16060486 USD and is up 27.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockearth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockearth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockearth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

