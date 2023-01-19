BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 86.3% from the December 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

MUJ opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $14.72.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

