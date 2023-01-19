BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 86.3% from the December 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Up 1.7 %
MUJ opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $14.72.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
