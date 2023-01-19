BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 675.6% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKT. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

BlackRock Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BlackRock Income Trust stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.0882 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

