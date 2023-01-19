BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the December 15th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
BHK traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $11.34. 248,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,244. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
