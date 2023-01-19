BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the December 15th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

BHK traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $11.34. 248,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,244. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 145,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 56,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 605,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 78,437 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 181.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 222,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 143,542 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter worth about $132,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

