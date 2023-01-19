Bitcoiva Self Reported Market Cap Hits $190.05 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for $11.84 or 0.00056583 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $190.05 million and $222,395.29 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,941.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.19 or 0.00578961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00203880 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00042209 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001005 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 11.72415032 USD and is down -5.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $224,740.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

